Emelia Brobbey breaks silence over the sudden death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Ghanaian actress, television presenter and musician, Emelia Brobbey has reacted to the sudden death of actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Emelia Brobbey in an interview with Ghpage Tv disclosed that she is yet-to-come out of shock after the news of his death went viral.

She revealed that when she heard the news that Bernard Nyarko had taken ill, she was in constant communication with him to know his health status.

Though she failed to give much details on the conversation they had when he was indisposed for sometime.

According to Emelia Brobbey, she had a very good relationship with Bernard Nyarko and has been badly affected by his death as she least expected it.

Emelia when asked whether Bernard Nyarko had issues with any of the Kumawood stars she answered that to the best of her knowledge he was cool with everyone.

She described the Late Bishop Bernard Nyarko as a man full of wisdom, real and multi talented.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed away on Saturday, 2nd May 2020 after he battled a short illness.

According to sources, Bishop Bernard Nyarko died from colon cancer after he underwent surgery to cure it.