Evangelist Addai who is notoriously noted for chasing cheap clout over trending issues has dropped a bombshell on his Facebook page concerning Christian Atsu’s death and Sulley Muntari’s supposed involvement.

According to the man of God who is believed to be suffering from a mental-related sickness – If Christian Atsu wouldn’t have died if Sulley Munatri convened him to join him in Ghana to play in our local league.

As suggested by Evangelist Addai, Christian Atsu would have been alive by now and not perished in the quake in Turkey which has since claimed over 50,000 lives.

In his write-up which has roundly been condemned by social media users, Evangelist Addai urged Ghanaians to blame Sulley Muntari for Atsu’s demise.

He wrote;

If Sulley Muntari had convinced Christian Atsu to join Either Hearts or KOTOKO, this would have saved the boy from dying in the Earthquake in Turkey black Stars failed the Boy. Very Sad

Meanwhile, this same Evangelist Addai has alleged in one of his Facebook posts that he saw Christian Atsu in his dream pointing his hands towards Heaven’s gates.

As alleged by him, he saw the late Ebiny Reigns, AB Crentsil, Pele and Maradona all in Heaven with Atsu.

