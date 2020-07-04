- Advertisement -

The managing director of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson who is known to be the right-hand man of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is known for his flashy lifestyle.

Fadda Dickson was present at the final funeral rites of the late Despite Media worker, Kwadwo Wiafe at Tabora and he made a grand entrance.

The rich businessman turned up at the funeral grounds in a Yellow colored Ferrari.

He was immediately surrounded by dozens of people who were at the funeral grounds when he arrived.

Watch Fadda Dickson’s gigantic entrance below

Fadda Dickson entry at late Kwadwo Wiafe’s funeral ?? pic.twitter.com/JOXZOdptgA — RASHAD (@RashadKojo) July 4, 2020

Kwadwo Wiafe died a few weeks ago. The cause of death is not really disclosed to the public.

The energetic mc was laid to rest today at Tabora, a suburb in Accra where he stayed.

His funeral service was well attended not just by his colleagues and bosses such as Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson, Kwame Sefa Kayi, and many more.