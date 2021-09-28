Fan warns Zionfelix not to get Ellen White pregnant as he travels with her to France

- Advertisement -

One person who has been in the news lately is Celebrity blogger Zionfelix. News about him splashed the online news portals after his two baby mama’s delivered a child for him.

Following this development, people have tagged the blogger as a womanizer who takes no chances when it comes to shooting his shot to get a lady pregnant.

The after-effects of his actions have him ‘eyed’ wherever he goes. Some netizens are now fond of warning any lady they see with Zionfelix on social media.

The latest to be greeted with this frame is actress Ellen Kyei White. Zionfelix is currently on a trip to France with the Kumawood actress who is celebrating her birthday and travelling to France to enjoy.

Zion, travelling with her means they would be spending all their time together because he would take a record of all events and share it on the internet.

The father of two has shared videos and photos of his moment with the top actress as they ready themselves for the party ahead of them in the days ahead.

A social media user in the comments section of one of the posts warned Ellen White to be careful of Zionfelix and vice versa the blogger not to impregnate the TV star as they journey abroad.

See screenshot of the comment by the netizen;