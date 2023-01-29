type here...
Fella Makafui shares bikini pictures

By Armani Brooklyn
Fella Makafui shares bikini pictures
Ghanaian actress, wife and mother – Fella Makafui has come under severe criticisms for sharing bikini pictures of herself on social media.

Most social media users expect the socialite to put an end to her slay life because she’s now a mother but it seems Fella isn’t buying that narrative anytime soon.

In a set of new vacation pictures which have currently set tongues wagging, Fella was rocking a designer bikini made by Fendi.

Fella Makafui shares bikini pictures

Although she covered her vajayjay area with a price of clothing but part of her private part showed.

As opined by a group of morality police who have come across the pictures, Fella is disgracing her hubby because married women are expected to dress decently and command respect for their families.

This is not the first time Fella has faced public uproar due to her choice of outfits.

But the more her critics condemn her, the more she keeps giving them back-to-back slutty pictures.

Take a look at the photos below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

