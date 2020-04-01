type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Real identity of the guy in Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo’s atopa tape revealed

By RASHAD
0
Kwesi Arthur - Efia Odo - Shatta Bee
Kwesi Arthur - Efia Odo - Shatta Bee
One of the most trending news on social media right is the alleged Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo leaked atopa tape. It’s currently the number one trending issue on Twitter.

Both Kwesi Arthur and Efia Efia Odo have reacted to the viral Atopa video. Kwesi Arthur said all the rumors are because he does not have a woman to hold him down.

Kwesi Arthur

SEE HERE: Alleged Atopa Tape of Kwesi Arthur leaked on social media by a popular Slay Queen (Watch)

Efia Odo, on the other hand, has been fighting trolls on social media. She claims she needs love, not the hate Ghanaians have been showing her.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Well, the truth is finally out. GhPage.com can confidently confirm that the couple in the Atopa tape are not Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur.

Efia Odo

SEE ALSO: Kwesi Arthur finally speaks on his alleged leaked Atopa tape-Here’s his message to his fans (Watch)

The man in the video is Kwesi Arthur’s lookalike. His real name is unknown but he goes by the name Shatta Bee on social media.

It was Shatta Bee and his girlfriend in the video. The girlfriend has not been identified but she is not Efia Odo.

Shatta Bee

SEE ALSO: “I need your love” – Alleged Slay Queen in Kwesi Arthur’s leaked Atopa Tape, Efia Odo finally speaks (Video)

A clearer video/photo of the couple has already surfaced on social media to exonerate Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur.

Check it out below

The real couple i the alleged Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo’s atopa tape

SEE ALSO: Shatta Wale breaks silence on the alleged Atopa Tape of Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur (Video)

Shatta Wale, however, has told Efia Odo to go live on social media and insult people who are trying to pull her down with their negativity.

