Full story on how naked man was pushed to death from an Ashawo window in Kumasi Asafo
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Full story on how naked man was pushed to death from an Ashawo window in Kumasi Asafo

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Full story on how naked man was pushed to death from an Ashawo window in Kumasi Asafo
Full story on how naked man was pushed to death from an Ashawo window in Kumasi Asafo
A prostitute in Kumasi-Asafo has been arrested by police after she pushed a client to his death from the window of a brothel at Anidaso hotel.

According to information, the prostitute and the client got into a serious fight following their sexual play which finally led to his death.

After her arrest, the prostitute narrated to the Asokwa Police command what happened.

According to her, during their intercourse, the man kept shouting that he will kill her which did not go down well with her.

An exchange happened during which she pushed him outside the windows of the storey building they were in, sending him to his death.

Eyewitnesses say the client did not die immediately after the fall but eventually, he did not make it.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW:

The case has been reported to police who are carrying out an investigation. The police have not yet charged the ladies since the investigation is in progress.

The Asokwa District Police Commander, superintendent Christopher Owusu Mpianin, said they are examining the case as it is not clear if the rickshaw driver was pushed to his death by the sex worker or he fell out of the window to commit suicide.

