Entertainment

Funny Face has no secret about me to expose – Lil win

By Qwame Benedict
Lil Win has finally come out to dare his colleague Funny Face to drop any secrets about him if only he has any.

Funny Face has for days now been tormenting Lil Win and his girlfriend to come out and say ‘FIM’ adding that he would drop all their secrets.

According to Funny Face, the information he has about the evil deeds of Lil Win would even collapse his school.

In Lil Win’s response, he stated that Funny Face has nothing against him that he has to be scared of him releasing it to the public domain.

He continued that his beef with Funny Face is just for showbiz but he sees Funny Face has taken it personal which is not too good for him.

Going on, Lil Win added that it would have been better if Funny Face saves everyone’s time and drops his secrets than make useless noise.

Lil Win warned that woe betides Funny Face if he comes out to lie about his school which he has invested 3 billion cedis.

Watch the video below:

He added that Funny Face after paying a visit to his school some years ago praised him for that and it would be surprising to him to come out to lie about him.

