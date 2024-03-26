GH man weeps after discovering he isn’t the biological father of 3 out of his 4 children

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Ghanaian man has shared a very emotional story on X formerly Twitter while reacting to Funny Face’s recent gory accident that has landed three in the hospital.

According to the heartbroken man who can be simply identified on the microblogging platform as @Masterkwaw he almost died from shock after discovering that 3 out of his 4 kids are not biologically his.

Sharing the tale of woe on X, Kwaw detailed that he used to be a happy man until he found out that 3 out of the 4 kids he has invested his money, time and energy into were not his.

Before sharing this pitiful story, Kwaw had earlier tweeted that he would support Cheddar with all his might if he promises to make DNA free.

DNA Test Should be Free In Ghana. They only way I am gonna vote for Chedah is making this free. — Master Kwaw?? (@Masterkwaw) March 24, 2024

Read the sorry tale below to know more…

I decided to keep quiet, but I feel like sharing this after I heard what happened to Funny Face yesterday. Depression is real, but just that, everyone has their way of handling it. This is my own story and the reason why you are not seeing me on social media for a very long time.

So, I used to be a happy person until I found out one day that, the four of my trees (4 children) ???? that I have invested my money, my time, and energy for the past 11 years, 9 years, and 6 years. I found out that 3 of them were a total waste of time and energy, because it’s only one of the ? trees that was planted on my own land, and the rest of the 3 ??? were on someone else’s land.

I became depressed and confused to the extent that one day, I took my motorbike ? riding it at a very high speed without knowing where I was going. I even rode on a different lane, that is left instead of right because I was heading towards Agona Nkwanta and riding the lane towards Nsuaem, so until a pickup driver blew a horn at me before I came back to my senses and realized that I was riding on a wrong lane. I didn’t know where to go again so I stopped at Agona Fie, parked my motorbike and sat down at Agona Fie Roman School around 1:30 pm doing nothing until 7:00 pm and I returned home.

I couldn’t eat nor drink because I lost appetite, sometimes, I would stay in my room the whole day without bathing. I was sad, confused, and depressed and even fell sick out of it. I had deleted my Facebook, YouTube, and left WhatsApp only, even that one I refused to reply to messages. I cried in the night whenever people are asleep. I couldn’t pray nor read my Bible. My heart got broken ?. A lot went through my head to the extent that, sometimes I would feel like my brain is divided into two, so I would use the left brain to ask myself questions and then use the right brain to answer myself ??. I became like a mad person. Ever since that happened, my life has never been the same as it used to be. I know Jesus Christ has never let me down and He will one day make a way for me.

Speedy recovery to those that got injured by Funny Face’s accident, and to Funny Face, may God have mercy on you and heal you, because it’s not easy.???

The 4 trees ???? I was talking about are a proverbial statement.

trees that was planted on my own land, and the rest of the 3 were on someone else’s land.

