A Ghanaian blogger has sadly lost his life to the Coronavirus pandemic, Ghpage has gathered. The blogger who goes by the name Germaine is the founder of the website “lipxnews.com” and she passed away in South Africa.

Ghanaian blogger, Germaine

From Ghpage inquiries, Germaine attended Adisadel College before going on to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He has been living in South Africa for a while now after school doing his blogging business as well as other businesses.

Germaine got infected with the virus weeks ago and sadly, he couldn’t survive the global pandemic.

Already his huge followers are mourning his death on social media. Ghanaian bloggers are also sharing fond memories of their late colleague.

Gidi Gh, the CEO of Gizoshowbiz posted on Facebook: “Sad news!! Ghanaian blogger died from coronavirus ? R. I. P Germaine ?”

May his soul rest in perfect peace