Over the weekends, Shatta Wale made headlines after gifting Medikal a brand-new BMW X6.

The SM boss stormed the AMG signee’s house early Saturday morning to give him the expensive gift to strengthen their friendship.

According to checks on the internet, a brand new BMW X6 costs $113,700 which is equivalent to Ghc 1,573,247.57.

Medikal and Shatta Wale’s relationship transcends that of a normal relationship – Just a year ago, Shatta Wale shared a video of himself on the internet tattooing Medikal’s initials which is MDK on his arms.

The two musicians at countless have shown how much they appreciate each other, however, this new gift comes as a surprise to many who never imagined Shatta Wale has taken his bromance with MDK this deep.

This is a good deed but a lot of social media users have advised Medikal to be very careful with his relationship with Shatta.

According to these worried people, Shatta Wale shouldn’t be trusted and tolerated because he’s a known betrayer.

Recently, Shatta Wale caused chaos on the internet after accusing Bulldog of having a hand in Kwaw Kese’s manager’s death.

In one of his numerous Facebook posts aimed at destroying Bulldog, he also claimed his former manager told him former president John Mahama tasked him tp provide him with some gunmen for an operation.

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians concerning Shatta Wale’s gift to Medikal.

Emma Jinaidu Onashokun wrote – It’s just for hype for Shatta’s album release. We know your ways, Medical would return it backdoor or sell and give the monies back to shatter Walle.

Kobi Smolish – All that Madikal has to do is to not ever get anything allegation with shatta …. He will surely come back for his car …. Shatta wale is full of surprises … Enjoy for now

Dywill Jonathan – Make somebody warn Medikal oo against shatta wale oo that de little misunderstanding he den shatta go get p3 de whole ghana go hear of what he did for him even shatta wale buying medikal boxershorta hmmm a word to de wise

Kojo De-Graft Anamoah – This one too we gonna hear the end result hehehehe. Medikal, u better not use the car if it’s true oh. We know this guy. Lolx

Ben Boron – I’m happy for them, Buh MDk should be careful of shatta Wale, coz mi I don’t trust him again now days

