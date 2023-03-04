- Advertisement -

Following Nana Ama McBrown’s prolonged absence on UTV, there has been increased speculation that she has either stepped down or been fired.

Earlier yesterday, news went rife on social media that Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee has exited 3Music TV.

The reason behind the resignation remains unknown, but it has been reported that she has signed a new juicy deal with UTV.

According to the rumours, Mzgee will be the new host of UTV’s United Showbiz Show which is aired on the TV station every Saturday.

UTV’s United Showbiz Program is one of the most viewed programs on TV at the moment with over 10 solid sponsorships.

Hence Mzgee will certainly be eating well at her new workplace because just recently, Bulldog revealed they are paid $500 for each appearance and she will be making more as the host unlike the pundits

Before Mzgee’s resignation and claims of allegedly joining UTV, a TikToker identified as Gloria Enyonam – hinted at McBrown’s resignation in a video she posted on the video-based app.

According to her, the multifaceted screen goddess decided to walk away from her hosting duties due to some unspeakable things done to her during her time as the face of the late-night entertainment program.

In the midst of the rumours of Mcbrown’s resignation and Mzgee’s takeover – Some social media users have shared their unconventional opinions.

According to these peeps, Mzgee’s takeover from Mcbrown is a step in the right direction because she’s more educated, articulate, professional and enlightened than the award-winning actress.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video…

AseYe Abla – She’s well educated, brilliant and vocal for the job haters can go burn sea.

Lamin Adnan – This will be great news.She is competent, professional and in tune with the ethics of journalism.She is far better than unethical and unprofessional Mc Brown.Mzgee has the experience and very well versed in the entertainment journalism

Nana Akua Johnfiah – She will do a good job. She’s very eloquent and sensational at her job. Congratulations Ms Ge

Isaac Y. A. Brown – This lady is good. She’s well learned

Christina Bile Meizan – She’s the best person to replace Nana ama.

