Ghanaian actress, Yaa Jackson has set tongues wagging after sharing a seductive video of herself on the internet.

Recall that about three months ago, rumours circulated on the local digital space that the teen star had gotten pregnant for her long-time boyfriend simply known as Manuel Gh.

A few weeks ago also, photos that went viral also gave netizens a clue that she had secretly tied the knot with her lover.

She came out to refute the claims knowing well that they were true but wanted to save herself from shame for conceiving out of wedlock.

As we all know, nothing under the sun can be hidden forever and as such, Yaa Jackson has now come out to boldly confirm her pregnancy.

In the new raunchy video, Yaa Jackson danced in a very erotic manner and gave her followers a look at her shiny wait beads.

Her protruding stomach clearly showed giving us a hint that she’s now due for delivery.

Watch the video below to know more…

