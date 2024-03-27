Here’s Fantana’s trending adullt-only video that has got Ghanaians talking (Watch)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer Fantana who is a fan of cosmetic surgery has made it into the headlines with her most recent trip to Dubai to enhance her body.



As publicly known, Fantana has never shied away from the fact that she has enhanced some parts of her body.



With her most recent trip to Turkey, Fanatan visited The Clinique in Instabul to artificially modify some parts of her body.

The Clinique Istanbul prides itself as the best clinic in Istanbul for hair transplants, cosmetic surgeries, and dental treatments.

They claim their Medical are highly skilled, internationally educated, board-certified.

On its official website, the hospital is certified by Joint Commission and the International Organization for Standardization.



Fantana being one of their consistent clients, the health facility has shared before and after photos of the Ghanaian singer’s boobs.

Initially, Fantana’s boobs were fallen, but after the midas touch from Clinique Instanbul, they are firmly standing.

The video features Fantana’s bare stomach as well as boobs and this has got Ghanaians talking.

