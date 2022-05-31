- Advertisement -

Hon. Sam Geroge has shared his two cents over the ongoing beef between Afia Schwar and Delay that gained national attention yesterday after the comedienne described her former boss as barren.

According to Afia Schwar who was replying to Delay’s insults that her brain is like the shoe size of diminutive internet sensation, Shatta Bandle, she will never hate on a wretched useless soul like Delay.

Many Ghanaians have since poured insults and severe criticisms on Afia Schwar for going too raw on Delay because she attacked her so cruely.

Amidst the back and forth banter amongst social media users over who should be blamed for the extant beef, Hon Sam Geroge has cautioned Afia Schwar in a post he shared on his official social media page.

According to the NDC bigwig, Afia Schwar’s choice of words on Delay are very offensive and shouldn’t be encouraged in the sense that she’s also a woman.

He also quizzed whether Delay is truly barren or not if we are to scrutinise Afia Schwar’s slander.

Hon Sam George wrote;

But is she really barren? Is that a factual statement? Utterly distasteful commentary, ah well off to eat my chicken with biryani bread.

The beef between Afia Scwhar and Delay was resurrected following Chairman Wontumi’s victory as the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP, Delay has been trolling Afia Schwar for being a loser, particularly because Afia supported Chairman Wontumi’s opponent.