Husband catches wife with another man inside the same hotel he lodged with his side chick
Husband catches wife with another man inside the same hotel he lodged with his side chick

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Husband catches wife with another man inside the same hotel he lodged with his side chick
A Nigerian man and his wife have both found out in an unexpected way that they are cheating on each other.

Apparently, the husband lodged in a certain hotel to enjoy himself with his side chick for the weekend not knowing that his wife was also in the same hotel with another man.


A lawyer known as Bolanle Cole on Twiter shared this chilling story on the microblogging platform.

According to him, the husband bumped into his wife with her side guy when they had finished whatever they came to do inside the hotel and were departing for their various homes.

The tweet reads; “What is really happening to our people, immorality has taken over our generation.

A lawyer friend told me this story just now that? A man took his girlfriend to one hotel far away from his office and met his wife with another man while coming out from the same hotel?they saw themselves.

Can we just say 50/50? The man is really hurt, mad and angry while the woman is unbothered and not even worried?”

    Source:GHpage

