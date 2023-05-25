type here...
“I don’t want my husband to prosper and be free” – Empress Lupita confesses (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Empress-Lupita-and-Godfada-the-Greatest
Joyce Amoako aka Empress Lupita has made a shocking confession while having a chit-chat with her husband nicknamed Godpapa The Greatest.

As we all know, the controversial and supposed mentally challenged couple have been trending on social media for about a week now after they first went viral with a semi-nude video Emperess Lupita shared on her TikTok page.

As revealed by Empress Lupita in a new TikTok video that has received mixed reactions from concerned Ghanaians – She’s troubled by the fact that her husband will soon be prosperous and free from her bondage.

Empress Lupita disclosed that she dreamt about Godpapa The Greatest impending success and she has been worried ever since she had that revelation.

According to her, she should be the successful one and not her husband so that she can control and make him do as she wishes.

Ghanaians who have come across the video have concluded that Empress Lupita is the one who introduced her husband to idol worshipping and destroyed him in the process and not otherwise as it was earlier speculated.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

