Shatta Wale has called Shatta Michy on her plea to Ghanaians to remember him in their prayers.

Apparently, Shatta Michy seemed scared that her baby daddy will implicate himself due to his most recent utterances about Bulldog and John Mahama.

While speaking on her Friday show on Moment TV, Michy was of the view that her family, especially her son, will be affected should the unfortunate happen to Wale.

She, therefore, pleaded with Ghanaians to support him with prayers.

“I would plead with Ghanaians, to support the father of my child, Shatta Wale with powerful prayers. I just pray that the revelations coming in won’t bring him further problems because once he is down, it will affect me and our son. So please pray,”

Shatta Wale has reacted to Shatta Michy’s plea to Ghanaians to pray for him and according to him, her baby mama is fun fooling Ghanaians.

In a Snapchat post, Shatta blasted Michy for refusing to talk to him but using his name to chase clout.

READ ALSO: Shatta Michy begs Ghanaians to pray for Shatta Wale

The SM boss lamented over how a majority of Ghanaians will buy into Shatta Michy’s tricks that she cares for him while it’s the far opposite.

He described her remarks as senseless because why would she dec;line to talk to him yet insist on praying for him and urging Ghanaians to do the same thing.

Shatta Wrote;

“You don’t talk to me but you want to pray for me.. Does it makes sense at all. And plenty of people will fall for this format cuz you cant see they want to use my ex against me. Keep spreading the news that I need help like Kanye West. Billionaire life is hard”