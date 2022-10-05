- Advertisement -

Milovan Rajevac, the former head coach of the Black Stars, has revealed his interest in coaching the Blackstars for the third time despite being relieved of his duties during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Serbian was fired as a result of Ghana’s abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Cameroon.

Rajevac says he would be happy to coach the Blackstars team once more if given the opportunity because he still has unfinished business with Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with AKOMA FM, Coach Milo as affectionately called is reported to have said;

“I have unfinished business with Black Stars. No one knows what the future holds,”

“Ghana is my second home, so if another opportunity arises for me to come there, I will consider it seriously. Last time I didn’t have enough time to implement everything I wanted, like the first time in Ghana. In order to achieve great targets, time is of the essence.”

Ghanaians on the internet have armed the GFA not to think of giving Coach Milo another chance because he has nothing better to add to the senior National team.