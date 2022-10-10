- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa has been trending on the Internet for the past two days on a very bad note.

The former fetish priestess who is known for her notorious ‘Sika Gari’ scam is currently in the grips of the police service for allegedly duping her church members.

According to reports, Nana Agradaa assured her congregation that she will double any amount of money they give her during their last Friday’s watch night service.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa was lying and it was a deceitful tactic to lure her victims to join her updated ‘sika gari’ scam.

After the watch night service, none of her church members received double of the money he/she gave to Nana Agradaa.

Upon request of their initial capital, Nana Agradaa with the help of her bodyguards chased them away from her church’s premises.

Amidst the brouhaha, a new video has surfaced on the internet capturing how Nana Agradaa cleverly caught her victims with her juicy bait.

In the video, Nana Agradaa can be clearly heard and seen promising to give away 3 billion old Ghana cedis to her church members to establish their own businesses.

Nana Agradaa categorically stated that the 3 billion will be given to her church members free of charge without requesting anything in return.

But on D-Day, she deceived her church members to donate any amount of money they have they can afford ranging from Ghc1000 and instantly receive double of it.

