GhPage Entertainment I use to masturbate - Freelove of TV3 Date Rush
Entertainment

I use to masturbate – Freelove of TV3 Date Rush

By Mr. Tabernacle
Freelove of TV3’s Date Rush reality show is again in the news, this time giving details of what she used to do (a little secret of her) before rising to fame.

Date Rush from TV3 is a program designed to give single guys and ladies the opportunity to meet and choose a lady of their choice for a date.

Freelove in an interview with ZionFelix revealed that she was used to frequently masturbate. This comes after she was questioned by the interviewer if she had masturbated as a young lady growing up.

Though she failed to give the reason for engaging in that act, she stated that each time she finishes masturbating, she felt some regrets and decided to put an end to it which she did.

Freelove disclosed that she didn’t enjoy her act, but she gets surprised at the rate at which some women feel comfortable also enjoying masturbating.

The new social media sensation gave a word of advice to ladies out there to be careful and also put a stop to any unhealthy lifestyle that will sooner or later endanger their lives.

