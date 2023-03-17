- Advertisement -

Late yesterday, the management of Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, well known as KiDi, debunked viral reports alleging the artiste is down with a stroke.

Rumours of the Lynx Entertainment signee battling a terminal illness emanated after some fans took note of an announcement he made about his health in February.

In the post made on February 24, KiDi revealed that his current health condition won’t permit him to proceed with his “Golden Boy” North American tour hence it has been postponed and the new dates will be communicated to his fans very soon.

In a short statement put out by the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah dispelled the rumours circulating about KiDi’s health.

According to him, there’s no iota of truth in the reports and has urged fans and followers of the musician to ignore the fast-trending speculations.

“KiDi hasn’t had a stroke. Ignore the rumours and the click bait,” he simply wrote.

While Richie’s post appears to have calmed a lot of worried nerves, it appears some people still believe there is more to the situation than the renowned music producer is letting on.

While suggested by some social media users, the management of KiDi should simply allow the musician to go live on any of his social media pages and clear the air if the reports are fake as they indicate rather than allow Richie, who is not the spokesperson of the ‘Touch It’ hitmaker to be talking on his behalf.

Below are some of the opinions shared by Ghanaians who strongly believe KiDi is truly sick;

You gotta dispute rumours with fact. You don’t just tell people to dispel the so-called rumour when you have not provided anything contrary to what has been reported. — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) March 16, 2023

1st red flag is why isn’t he refuting these claims himself ? — Qopos (@angryghanaian) March 16, 2023

Bla Kobby – Wait ooo manager came to debunk the rumors, n still news ain’t settled so is the social media sick or kidi instead

Best way to fight misinformation is to respond with accurate information, not censorship — Pee Jeffery (@Jefferypee) March 16, 2023

Richie shoud understand Ghanaians made KIDI he didn’t make him so if there is something wrong with him he should let us know rather then keeping us in the dark he should tell us why KIDI we know he likes being in the news and posting all of a sudden he is MIA — Ivan oppong (@MrCute_gh) March 16, 2023

