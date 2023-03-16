LYNX Entertainment signee, Dennis Nana Dwamena professionally known as KiDi is reportedly very ill and has gotten bedridden in the process.

The ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker whose last post on Instagram confirms that he’s currently battling a chronic illness has been absent from social media since 14th February 2023.

In his last emotional post, KiDi exclusively revealed that his current health condition won’t permit him to perform at his GoldenBoy North American tour hence it has been postponed and the new dates will be communicated to his fans very soon.

KIDI

He additionally revealed that he was left with no other option than to reschedule his tour dates because if he pushes himself to perform, his already weakened health status might deteriorate and land him in a critical condition.

Following KiDi’s heartbreaking revelation, a lot of celebrities as well as his fans took to the comments section to wish him a speedy recovery.

KiDi is yet to return to social media and give his fans and update on his health condition but the depressing rumours that have taken over social media trends allege that he’s down with stroke which we can’t inherently say it’s true or false.

This report is yet to be confirmed or dismissed by the singer’s management who are yet to react to the viral speculations.

