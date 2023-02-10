- Advertisement -

Controversial Afia Schwar has finally confirmed the trending rumours that her new hubby is a chief.

Minutes after videos from the Queen GH comedy’s secret lavish traditional wedding landed on the internet, some social media users immediately started their search to unveil the identity of the mystery man who has tied the knot with the socialite.

It was later reported online by some netizens that Afia Schwar’s husband is a chief and the mother of twins snatched him from his estranged baby mama.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar’s new husband is a chief – More juicy details drop following secret wedding

The social media users who dropped this juicy gist on the internet additionally alleged that Scwhar’s wedding was slated for 2nd December 2022 but due to some unforeseen circumstances, it was postponed.

It can now be confirmed that Afia Schwar is indeed married to a chief automatically making her a stool wife.

Sharing a video of herself dressed in a stylish and expensive Kente dress, Afia Schwar, Afia Schwar confirmed the report in the caption she attached to the clip which is #Nanayere.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger secretly gets married in a lavish wedding; first video drops

Afia Schwar is now a stool wife and we hope she will now stay out of needless and senseless controversies

Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaians are taken aback by the latest news that controversial media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popular as Afia Schwarzenegger, has tied the knot – for the second time.

Some critics of the actress have expressed their disappointment in her husband for willingly inviting doom unto himself.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under Afia Schwar’s traditional marriage video…

READ ALSO: Exclusive details about Afia Schwar’s husband drops

Anku Charles – Someone son just carry Corona go house ooooo

Atta Owusu – Second Abrokwah welcome!I pray that what happened to Abrokwah does not happen to you in Jesus name!! say amen

Phortune Agbenorwosi – It’s amazing how people especially women can speak evil about a fellow woman and even wish doom for her . None of you here has ever met this woman before to even talk of having an issue with her . She and her friends Grew apart and they fought . If we will all be honest everyone this woman insulted before insulted her back . She didn’t just get up and insult anyone . Both parties had issues the same way we all have issues with people in our everyday lives . Let’s stop the hypocrisy. Even if she’s not good it doesn’t mean she’s not supposed to find love . You should just stop hating cos you see your hate is doing nothing on her ? . She’s winning and found a man that loves her despite your trolls . You’re not God and you can never be . In this life whatever you wish for someone it comes back to you .

Onuabaa Sophia – Don’t judge from a book by its cover before you try to conderm people ask urself did God sees what I see?

God sees from heart but people judge from wat the see outside hahah

You can’t tell God whom to bless and whom he shouldn’t.

May you be happy always Sis Afia

I don’t judge I don’t hate

If God says yes in people’s lives who am I to say No.

Happy marriage

Larry Anafo – Congratulations, there is a man out there who will love you despite your flaws, let’s look for that one,afia just pumps my energy and makes me realize that when a man wants you it doesn’t matter where the hec u have been.

Malik Sterling – The God that did it for Bolanga will make it for you too. Claim it in Jesus name

READ ALSO: More videos from Afia Schwar’s secret lavish wedding ceremony