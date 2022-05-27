- Advertisement -

Lilwin’s ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie has dropped new details in light of their ongoing beef that has been trending on the internet for the past few days now.

Apparently, Lilwin’s new marriage to Maame Serwaa has sparked issues around his previous relationship with his ex-wife, who is speaking up about their divorce.

Speaking in an interview with Ohenena TV, Patricia claimed that she met Lilwin when she was still a teenager and naive about relationships.

She continued that, Lilwin impregnated her when she was only 14 years old and was in class 6 by that time.

According to Patricia, she really struggled with Lilwin back then because he was a nobody but an ordinary shoemaker.

In her own words;

“I was 14 years when Lil Win and I started being intimate. He met me when I was 14 and we started dating. I was a class 6 student. I was in school till JHS 3 when I became pregnant. I was pregnant with my first child at that time,” she said.

She continued that “prior to that I got pregnant at age 14 and had a miscarriage. I gave birth to our firstborn at the age of 15. Then seven months later I got pregnant with the second born“.

Detailing life with Lil Win before his breakthrough, she recounted that “we’ve been through a lot of hurdles since I met him. There were times we had to soak and drink gari before going to bed. People even tried to advise me against him. They tried to stop me from dating him but I had hope that things will get better. I met him when he was an upcoming actor and a shoe seller.”

Alot of social media users have jumped to Lilwin’s defence and advised Patricia to end her needless talks because the actor has married a new woman and there’s no way he will come back for her.