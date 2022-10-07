- Advertisement -

Dr. Afari who is a Ghanaian gynaecologist at the Ga East hospital has claimed that having sex for more than puts one in grave danger.



As advised by Dr Afari, men shouldn’t have sex for more than 7 minutes because anything extra can cause premature death.

In an interview with Rainbow radio, he stated that it would be prudent to engage in more foreplay rather than having sex for more than seven minutes.

He’s reported to have said;

“There is no benefit to engaging in sex for long periods of time. According to studies, sex is best enjoyed between five and seven minutes. The piercing aspect of sex should last 7 minutes. However, the foreplay can last. Such acts would have serious consequences for those who have the sex,”

Satisfactory sexual intercourse for couples lasts from three to 13 minutes, contrary to popular fantasy about the need for hours of sexual activity, according to a survey of U.S. and Canadian sex therapists.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to Dr Afari’s advice;

Herty Ablavi Coffie – True! Don’t kill ursef to please what God couldn’t please. Don’t follow their harder, harder, harder. Drop when u get to ur destination.

Mac Elorm – It seems all these our health professionals are reading different booksBut we careless

Maame Ekua – Me that I have been going 1hr he is still breathing .if he dies I will burry him.he will continue doing with his hour works.kwame please kill me wai.make me useless in life .Am even tired

Stephen Quansah – This are all false because our ancestors who married 20 , 30 and even 50 wifes were not 7minute men yet they grew older before dying. I want the man behind this post to know that pre mature death is not caused by lasting long but the absence of God in the life of the young is the cause

Isaac Darko – Ghana medical department should revoke the doctors license and throw him of the window for spewing this nonsense as an education s) n3 s) n3 they shouldn’t allow him to take any step at any hospital here in Ghana Jon! Doctor