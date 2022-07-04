- Advertisement -

Jackie Appiah has never had peace ever since a video of her magnificent mansion landed on the internet.

Alot of critics drew the nasty conclusion that she was able to put her mansion up with the help of her sugar daddies.

Some even went to the stretch to accuse George Oppong Weah as the sole financier of the state-of-the-art mansion.

Amidst the ongoing odd rumours of sleeping with some big men in the country to sponsor her mansion, a veteran movie producer has come out to chide all the naysayers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on TV XYZ’s Power Entertainment Show, it was revealed that Jackie Appiah rejected a $5,000 deal because it was too small to meet her packages.

As revealed by the movie producer Jackie Appiah was contacted to promote the works of a certain businessman for three weeks at a fee of $5,000 but she said it was too small.

This simply means Jackie Changes between $10,000 plus for brand ambassadorial deals.

Watch the video below to know more…

It’s only in Africa that it’s assumed a woman has to sleep around in order to be successful. We must die that silly mentality because it stinks and shouldn’t be tolerated.