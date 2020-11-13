- Advertisement -

It was after the death of the former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings that news started flying around that he had a baby mama whom he has been with for a number of years.

The woman has been identified as the Swiss-Cameroon anti-neo-colonialism activist, Nathalie Yamb. Nathalie was born to a Swiss mother and a Cameroonian father.

Jerry Rawlings’ alleged baby mama Nathanlie Yamb

In a tribute shared on her social media pages, Nathalie Yamb reminisced the good times and affection she received from the late former president of Ghana.

Although she stated knowing the former president, Jerry John Rawlings for 11 years in her statement, Nathalie has a son who is 21 years and he is a complete replica of Jerry John Rawlings. She even calls him Jerry’s son.

Sharing romantic photos of her and Jerry Rawlings, Nathalie Yamb wrote:

11 years of complicity, laughter, respect, admiration, affection, happiness. Thank you for everything. My Hero, my soulmate. I can’t imagine life without you.

May your prayers support Nana, Amina, Zanetor, Kimathi, Yaa and all those who loved him and whom he loved …

Jerry Rawlings’ alleged baby mama Nathanlie Yamb’s tribute

Jerry Rawlings’ alleged baby mama Nathanlie Yamb

Well, when Jerry Rawlings was alive Ghanaians never heard of any baby mama or child anywhere besides her four children with Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

It was after his death that these baby mama stories are resurrecting. Well, time will unravel all the mysteries one day.

RIP Papa J