Entertainment
Entertainment

Joyce Dzidzor jabs Kofi Adoma for bleaching (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Kofi Adoma - Joyce Dzidzor
Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor has ignited a new beef with renowned Ghanaian male journalist and Youtuber Kofi Adoma.

In a controversial self-made video that has been spotted on Joyce’s IG page, she strongly accused Kofi Adoma of bleaching his skin.

According to Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, Kofi Adoma has suddenly turned into a very fair guy meanwhile he had melanin skin just a few months ago.

In Joyce’s video, she grided both an old and new picture of Kofi Adoma to throw more light on her wild claims.

Citing from the (Before & After) photos, one can clearly see that Kofi Adoma’s skin has lightened up and there’s no way he can deny this fact.

For some years now, bleaching has become the new trend, especially amongst ladies.

It has fast increasingly become difficult to meet more than 3 dark ladies in town because almost half of them have bleached.

