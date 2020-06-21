The wayward daughter of the Mp for Assin Central, Kennedy Oheneba Agyapong has finally apologized to her father for bringing shame to him with her behavior.

Anell Agyapong, the daughter of Kennedy Agyapong who was described as a cocaine and sex addict by her own father made the statement on her social media handles not long ago.

SEE ALSO: One of my daughters is a drug addict and begs men for sex in USA- Kennedy Agyapong

Anell in her Father’s Day message to her father begged for mercy and forgiveness for all that she has caused.

She again pleaded with her father to find her worthy as a daughter and deliver her from herself.

The beautiful lady further revealed she has now made better choices with her life and will continue to do so.

SEE ALSO: Photos of Anell Agyapong, Kennedy Agyapong’s cocaine-addicted daughter

Sharing two beautiful photos she took with her father, Anell Agyapong wrote:

Dear Daddy,

My waywardness has become the cause of your ridicule, which can tarnish your integrity and image, and I implore your forgiveness. I’ve made better choices now and will continue to.

Please Daddy, if one day you still find me worthy as your daughter, kindly have mercy on me and deliver me from myself.

Love Always, Anell.

Happy Father’s Day ??

Kennedy Agyapong and daughter, Anell Agyapong

SEE ALSO: Angry baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong curses him for disgracing their daughter on TV

Well, we hope her father will have mercy on her irrespective of her mother’s rants on social media which sought to disgrace Kennedy Agyapong