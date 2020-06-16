Kennedy Agyapong leaks photos of Nigel Gaisie’s rumored side-chick that he allegedly murdered

The MP for Assin Central, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong on the 15 of June, 2020 unveiled some exclusives on Prophet Nigel Gaisie on his Net2 Tv station about Nigel Gaisie’s rumored side-chick and how he murdered her.

According to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Prophet Nigel Gaisie murdered one of his side-chicks known as Wendy Finn Morris for fear that she may leak his ‘hidden’ secrets to the public domain.

The founder of the True Word Prophetic Ministry International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie may fall flat following some alleged dirty revelations being made on him by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong alleged that Nigel had been having a secret affair with Wendy Finn Morris but later expressed his love for the said lady’s sister.

Also, Kennedy Agyapong added that there was a heated argument between her and Nigel Gaisie. Knowing too well that Wendy Finn Morris knows Nigel Gaisie’s dirty secret and for the fact that he owes her some huge sum of cash, Kennedy Agyapong alleged that Nigel invited her over to a house he claimed he had bought for her at Lakeside and allegedly murdered her there.

Moreover, Kennedy Agyapong said that luckily enough, Wendy Finn Morris narrated everything to some two friends before departing that exact day to meet Nigel and his members at the place she was allegedly murdered.

The controversial MP vowed to prove that Prophet Nigel is allegedly evil and does not deserve to stand behind the pulpit preaching the word of Holy God to members.

Watch video below: