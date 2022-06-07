- Advertisement -

Blowhard Ghanaian political and social media commentator, Kevin Ekow Taylor has hit ard at Dr Osei Kwame Despitevfor blowing $3 million on a car.

Speaking on his ‘WITH ALL DUE RESPECT” show, Kevin Taylor ridiculed the astute businessman by declaring that Despite’s Bugatti is a waste and if it’s not, he should go out and drive in the floods hitting Accra and prove him wrong.

According to Kevin Taylor, if Dr Osei Kwame Despite was smart, he wouldn’t have wasted such a huge amount of money on a car he can’t drive in Ghana but rather built houses and rented them out.

Bully Kevin Taylor further trolled Dr Osei Kwame Despite by predicting that if he dares drive his Buggati in this period, the flood waters would carry the car from Accra and dump it in Asankragua.

The car, according to a search on google was the first-ever hyper sports car to exceed the magical threshold of 300 miles per hour (482.80 km/h). At the same time, Bugatti also set a new TÜV-certified speed record on this run.

The ride has a baseline price of $3,825,000, translated into Ghana Cedis is 24,518,250.00.