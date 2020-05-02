Kofi Asamoah jabs Counsellor Lutterodt; says he’s a comedian

- Advertisement -

Kofi Asamoah of KOFAS MEDIA has taken a swipe at controversial Counsellor George Lutterodt thereby undermining him on his take on issues concerning celebrities.

He described Counselor Lutterodt as a comedian who cannot make any meaningful suggest on delicate issues like the one involving Funny Face.

Speaking on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ program Kofi Asamoah advised the host, Akwasi Aboagye to seek opinions and suggestions from professional counselors or clinical psychologists and not someone like Counselor Lutterodt.

He added that while the professionals tackle the sensitive issues, the entertainment ones can be left for Counselor Lutterodt who is a comedian in disguise to comment on such issues.

According to him, Counselor Lutterodt’s input about the matter was not perfect and it seems his opinion was not precise.

His comments come after the controversial counsellor raised a point on the phone to deliberate on Funny Face’s recent rants on social media of which many people have suggested that he needs the services of a psychologist.