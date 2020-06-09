Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who is a staunch NDC member has been arrested by some personnel of the National security for some of his comments.

It will be remembered that a video surfaced on social media when the preacher was heard passing some comments which have been termed as a security threat.

In the audio, Kwabena Owusu could be heard saying that the EC chairperson Mrs Jean Mensa would be killed if she goes ahead with her plans for the new voters’ register.

In a new development, the preacher in an interview this morning on Hot FM at a coded location explained some of his comments in the video that went viral days ago.

Things took turns when all of a sudden some men all of a sudden popped up and arrested him.

When the presenter tried to find out their identity, the told him National security with one of them taking out a gun and asking him to stay away.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

Patrick Jojo Tumaku: “The reporter is the one who informed the BNI of coded location”

Kweku Adom: “Coded location indeed if he is a man why running. Tweaaaaaakai nothing you can do”

Jonathan Odonkor: “These journalists knew what was going to happen already that’s why they where there first.”

Ewurama Moses: “How can u arrest someone like that. NPP this does speak well of the party and moreover Ghana ?? is free of speech country.”

Damian Ferdinand: “Because of two useless parties npp ndc who are not evening developing our country. Today go all over the country especially here in Accra everywhere is flooded and ple are loosing their lives n instead of solving our problems for us u are using the power the ple gave u to harass the people.”