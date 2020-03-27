type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Health

Ladies with long and artificial nails are at high risk of contracting Coronavirus – Health Expert

By Mr. Tabernacle
Health experts claim that persons(most especially ladies) with long nails are at more risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

According to the experts, the nails are capable of harboring germs, bacteria and even the virus underneath it even if hands are washed.

READ ALSO: Doctor dies from coronavirus after helping others recover from the virus

It was also explained further by the expert that people with long nails tend to bite them off and this practice can lead to the virus enter your system very quickly.

A number of individuals have been using hand sanitizer in this global pandemic but the expert warned that this alone won’t do the trick for people with long nails as they may still have the germs inside of their nails.

“Long nails, nail varnish, and nail extensions have always been a no-no for anybody who needs spotlessly clean hands; nurses, doctors, therapists, cooks, mothers, and carers.”

“Germs such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses (including the Coronavirus) can harbor underneath the nail space and easily be transmitted to whatever you touch. Put simply, you cannot see the dirt that lies beneath.”

READ ALSO: Lockdown the country now – GMA to President Nana Akuffo Addo

“Doctors know this and rigorously scrub under their nails before donning gloves and performing surgery; with a sterile nail brush and sanitizing solution. We should now follow their example.”

“It is advisable to cut your nails as short as possible as they harbor infection.” A British beauty and aesthetics expert Dr. Elisabeth Dancey warned. 

