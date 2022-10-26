- Advertisement -

Bridget Thapwile Soko, a lady from Malawi who earned a degree in business administration four years ago has publicly burned her university certificate.

According to Bridget, her certificate has now become useless because she’s still jobless upon completing university four years ago.

In a live TikTok video, the young lady sang and mocked everyone who failed to offer her job opportunities or to even invite her for interviews.

As suggested by Bridget in the video, even her marriage certificate is more useful than her university certificate therefore she finds no fault in burning it.

Meanwhile, her school, Exploits University has revoked her certificate in a letter that has since gone viral on social media.

The letter reads;

“We have learnt with disappointment that you recorded a video clip burning a degree that we awarded to you upon completion of your studies with Exploits University and posted on social media.

“It is our interpretation that you did this to disgrace and tarnish the image of the university. “The university is therefore revoking the degree of business administration awarded to you. Our decision will also be made public through the media.”

“Consequently, you are no longer a graduate of Exploits University and as such your degree certificate is invalidated with immediate effect.”