Lady in Oxlade’s intimate video sues singer

The young lady in the leaked bedroom tape with the popular musician, Oxlade, has filed a multimillion-naira lawsuit against him.

This comes months after a viral video of Oxlade and the lady at issue performing a bedroom act that made national headlines for weeks.

Blessing, on the other hand, has sued Oxlade for criminal defamation, negligence, and invasion of privacy, claiming that the tape has caused her despair.

Blessing also claimed that the artist set her up by inviting her into his home and videotaping her while under the influence of narcotics, then sending the videos to his buddies who eventually disseminated them.

Check Out Legal Documents Below…

Meanwhile, Oxlade had apologized.