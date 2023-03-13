- Advertisement -

Unlike most people who go above and beyond to spend outrageous sums of money on their marriage ceremonies – A young Nigerian couple have warmed hearts on social media after revealing that they spent just 30,000 Naira (368 cedis) on their wedding.

A Nigerian lady, Okpe Faith, has advised intending couples on how to plan their weddings using her first marriage as a case study.

Faith took to her Facebook page to share pictures from her first wedding which happened inside the premises of the marriage registry.

READ ALSO: Guy cancels wedding after finding a tattoo on his fiancée’s thighs

The young lady happily disclosed that her wedding ceremony lasted about 10 minutes and was graced by only two witnesses and cost them less than N30k.

The new wife advised intending couples that if that is all they can do, they should “with your full chest.”

Taking to her timeline, she wrote, “This was my first wedding. It happened at the marriage registry, cost less than N30,000, had just two witnesses and the entire ceremony was less than 10 minutes.”

“If this is all you can do, please do it with your full chest. If you are a Christian, your pastor can just pray for you after this and you move in to live together and start your family. Love ?? and light . Okpe Faith Tutu.

Checkout the photos below:

READ ALSO: Newly wedded couple go viral over their low-budget wedding photos

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending lovely wedding photos;

Ajanigo Khadijat Peter – Mine,on my traditional,our pastor was present,then after the whole rite,he prayed for us and blessed the rings,we are almost 5years together, happy and over blessed.

Oguche Eunice – You nailed it babe Trust me so many won’t take this advice seriously

Kennedy Favour – That’s awesome! Congratulations

CHYWEALTH – A word is enough for the wise.

READ ALSO: Fella and Medikal ditch their 3rd wedding anniversary amid divorce rumours