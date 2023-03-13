type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady shares cute photos from her 360 cedis wedding
Lifestyle

Lady shares cute photos from her 360 cedis wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady shares cute photos from her 360 cedis wedding
- Advertisement -

Unlike most people who go above and beyond to spend outrageous sums of money on their marriage ceremonies – A young Nigerian couple have warmed hearts on social media after revealing that they spent just 30,000 Naira (368 cedis) on their wedding.

A Nigerian lady, Okpe Faith, has advised intending couples on how to plan their weddings using her first marriage as a case study.

Faith took to her Facebook page to share pictures from her first wedding which happened inside the premises of the marriage registry.

READ ALSO: Guy cancels wedding after finding a tattoo on his fiancée’s thighs

The young lady happily disclosed that her wedding ceremony lasted about 10 minutes and was graced by only two witnesses and cost them less than N30k.

The new wife advised intending couples that if that is all they can do, they should “with your full chest.”

Taking to her timeline, she wrote, “This was my first wedding. It happened at the marriage registry, cost less than N30,000, had just two witnesses and the entire ceremony was less than 10 minutes.”

“If this is all you can do, please do it with your full chest. If you are a Christian, your pastor can just pray for you after this and you move in to live together and start your family. Love ?? and light . Okpe Faith Tutu.

Checkout the photos below:

READ ALSO: Newly wedded couple go viral over their low-budget wedding photos

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending lovely wedding photos;

Ajanigo Khadijat Peter – Mine,on my traditional,our pastor was present,then after the whole rite,he prayed for us and blessed the rings,we are almost 5years together, happy and over blessed.

Oguche Eunice You nailed it babe Trust me so many won’t take this advice seriously

Kennedy Favour – That’s awesome! Congratulations

CHYWEALTH – A word is enough for the wise.

READ ALSO: Fella and Medikal ditch their 3rd wedding anniversary amid divorce rumours

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 13, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    83.5 ° F
    83.5 °
    83.5 °
    75 %
    2.9mph
    96 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News