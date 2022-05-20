- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has pushed Bishop Ajagurajah to a very tight corner at the moment because we all know the aftermath of her encounter with prominent men in the country.

The mental health advocate has finally replied to Bishop Ajagurajah’s “I like you” message that was indirectly passed to her during one of his Facebook live session(s).

Speaking in an interview with Mona Gucci on ONUAT TV’s “Biribi Gyegye Wo” show, Abena Korkor confessed that she also likes Bishop Ajagurajah because he’s a sweet person.

Abena Korkor continued that she will wholeheartedly accept an invitation from him to attend his church one of these days if it will please the man of God to have a physical conversation with her.

She further revealed she will be much delighted if she’s served Fufu with palm nut soup upon her visit to Bishop Ajagurjah’s church because it’s a known fact that he feeds his congregation with the best of meals.

Watch the video below to know more…

Due to Abena Korkor’s infamous behaviour of accusing most male celebrities of sleeping with her after their public encounter, Ghanaians have expressed their worry for Bishop Ajagurajah.

Alot of eminent men have been humiliated and disgraced because they publicly met Abena Korkor and she used that as leverage to add their names to her chopping list.

If you willingly play with snakes and get bitten, you can’t cry nor can you complain. Bishop Ajagurajah should be very careful with his desire to meet Abena Korkor.