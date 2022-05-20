type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI like Ajagurajah and will visit his church soon - Abena Korkor
Entertainment

I like Ajagurajah and will visit his church soon – Abena Korkor

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor - Bishop Ajagurajah
- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has pushed Bishop Ajagurajah to a very tight corner at the moment because we all know the aftermath of her encounter with prominent men in the country.

The mental health advocate has finally replied to Bishop Ajagurajah’s “I like you” message that was indirectly passed to her during one of his Facebook live session(s).

Speaking in an interview with Mona Gucci on ONUAT TV’s “Biribi Gyegye Wo” show, Abena Korkor confessed that she also likes Bishop Ajagurajah because he’s a sweet person.

Abena Korkor continued that she will wholeheartedly accept an invitation from him to attend his church one of these days if it will please the man of God to have a physical conversation with her.

She further revealed she will be much delighted if she’s served Fufu with palm nut soup upon her visit to Bishop Ajagurjah’s church because it’s a known fact that he feeds his congregation with the best of meals.

Watch the video below to know more…

Due to Abena Korkor’s infamous behaviour of accusing most male celebrities of sleeping with her after their public encounter, Ghanaians have expressed their worry for Bishop Ajagurajah.

Alot of eminent men have been humiliated and disgraced because they publicly met Abena Korkor and she used that as leverage to add their names to her chopping list.

If you willingly play with snakes and get bitten, you can’t cry nor can you complain. Bishop Ajagurajah should be very careful with his desire to meet Abena Korkor.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 20, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80.2 ° F
    80.2 °
    80.2 °
    80 %
    1.7mph
    98 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News