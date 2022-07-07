- Advertisement -

Actress Jackie Appiah appears to have risen the bar beyond the reach of many Ghanaian female celebrities who claim to be living the good life.

For weeks, she has been the talk of the town after the level of elegance and luxury in her huge mansion was showcased in an amateur and professional video uploaded on social media.

While some celebs can be classified as empty barrels making noise on the internet, others are actually enjoying true luxury that befits their statuses in silence.

In this piece, we’ll run you through the homes of some celebrities who have luxurious kitchens fitted with ultramodern equipment designed to reflect their taste and class.

From Jackie Appiah to Nana Ama McBrown to Delay and Berla Mundi, let’s get started!

1. Berla Mundi

The TV presenter took the lead in posting a photo of her well-fitted kitchen designed by Loncha Kitchen on Instagram January 6, 2019. A wooden theme runs throughout the cooking area with modern appliances every lady needs in her kitchen

She captioned the snap: “Know this girl from anywhere? Tell her she is a ‘sulper starlllll’!!!!!! #2019. And oh I like her kitchen, I hear @lonchagh made it”

2. Delay

The TV personality on March 15 shared a video of her all-white kitchen designed to suit her taste. One element that stood out in her kitchen was the side-by-side refrigerator that had a beautiful and classy photo of her plastered on it.

She wrote: “My newest kitchen was specially made for me in my favorite color White”

3. Nana Ama McBrown

Fans of the ever-ravishing actress got a glimpse of her plush kitchen in January when she celebrated the birthday of one of her adopted daughters, Nikita. The size of the kitchen was so big that it could contain party guests for a whole birthday party in there.

McBrown shared a video that partially revealed portions of her kitchen on her Instagram but unfortunately, she has taken it down. Check out the pictorial evidence below:

4. Jackie Appiah

The movie star shared a classy and beautiful photo from her ultramodern kitchen to wish her fellow women a happy women’s day on March 8, 2022. The design absolutely compliments her personality.

“Happy International Women’s Day. Cheers To intelligent, Ambitious, Strong, Classy Women,” the caption of the picture read.

Whose Kitchen do you love the most?