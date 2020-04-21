Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson in the wake of the ongoing fight between Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Angel Bishop Obinim has vowed never to step on the toes of the lawmaker in any way.

Hon. Kennedy since the start of his fight with Angel Obinim has been dropping some deep secrets of the pastor from audio to videos of him(Obinim) with his numerous girlfriends and his other dealings.

Well, yesterday he once again dropped the list of all the ladies that obinim has been sleeping with and surprisingly the name of actress Benedicta Gafah was mentioned.

Actress Lydia Forson who is likely to have some secrets that she doesn’t want to be made public took to her twitter page stating clearly that she is never do anything to have a fight with the MP adding that he has info on everyone in the country.

She shared: “In this my life eh- I will NEVER offend #kennedyagyapong ?????? E get everyone e key for this country.”

See screenshot below:

He post attracted a lot of comments from her fans and followers.

Check the comments below:

@st_isaiah5: “If Lydia Forson is afraid not to mess with Kennedy Agyapong, ayam the who to mess with him?”

@DansoFredrick: “The thing is, he no get keys ooo but when he gets your matter he has people who u trusted to be your friend that will sell your keys to him”

@2Underscore_: “Wo de3 anka wo ti ate oo the way he will describe you ong. You know how he says girl… Gerrr nua y3fr3 nu Lydia Forson nu”

@Elishacarta: “Shw33333 anytime Kennedy pops up, she is very quiet papa, have you noticed that”

@DerekFlakes: “Girls prefect sef dey fear”