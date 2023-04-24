And was even the one who encouraged her to chop the police inspector's money - Insider alleges

Just about 10 hours ago, Ghana Police Service officially confirmed the arrest of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi as the prime suspect in the murder of Maa Adwoa.

Twumasi, who is married with children, allegedly shot the 27-year-old mother of one at close range on Thursday 20th April 2023, at Adum in front of Dufie Towers in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The woman was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police, in a press release on Sunday evening, April 23, 2023, stated that the suspect was arrested at his hideout at Sekyere near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.

“The Police have this evening arrested a Police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is alleged to have shot and k!lled a female adult, who was believed to be his girlfriend,”

“The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region, on Thursday, 20th April 2023. The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident. The suspect is currently in Police custody and will be put before court to face justice.”

According to reports, the police officer suspected Maa Adwoa of cheating on him, and although she denied the allegations, he became increasingly angry.

An eyewitness reported that the officer first kissed Maa Adwoa before shooting her to death.

“After the first two shots, she was pleading with the guy to stop and he added three more shots before jumping into a rickshaw to run away. Because he was holding a gun, we could not attempt to arrest him,” the eyewitness narrated.

Maa Adwoa’s uncle, who was also present at the scene, stated that the police officer first shot her in the forehead and then multiple times in the stomach and other parts of her body until she fell and died.

A new trending audio from the camp of an insider who seems to know more about the late Maa Adwoa and her police inspector boyfriend has surfaced online.

According to this insider who chose to stay anonymous, Maa Adwoa’s mother (Mother’s sister because her biological mother is deceased) was fully aware that her daughter was double dating.

In the circulating audio, he claimed that it was Maa Adwoa’s mother who encouraged her late daughter to spend the police inspector’s money while knowing well that she was engaged to her footballer lover who currently plays for a team in the US and he was even processing documents to relocate her abroad to join him.

As alleged by the insider, the police inspector spent huge sums of money plus expensive gifts on Maa Adwoa, her daughter and her mother just to make them comfortable because she had told him she was no longer with her abroad-based boyfriend.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

