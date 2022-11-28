Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown and her hubby have warmed hearts with a new video that has popped up on the internet.

In this refreshing video, Mcbrown and her hubby were filmed in a Black Stars jersey and in lovely dark shades.

Apparently, Mcbrown and her hubby’s flight to Qatar were sponsored by Hisense one of the top-notch brand’s Nana Ama Mcbrown is affiliated with.

Fans of the actress have stormed the comments section of the video to heap praises on the power couple and also drop lovely comments under it.

Watch the video below to know more…

Ghana played its first group stage game against Portugal last Thursday and unfortunately, we suffered a defeat after being beaten 3-2.

At exactly 1 pm today, The Blackstars will face South Korea and we pray we win in offer not to be eliminated from the tournament in the group stages.