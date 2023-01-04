type here...
Mcbrown chops love with hubby in public

By Armani Brooklyn
Mcbrown chops love with hubby in public
Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah have given their critics another topic to discuss.

For some time now, the power couple has received several attacks from a set of social media users who seem to have a personal agenda against them.

A lovely video which has landed on the internet and received a lot of ‘God when’ comments captures the moment Mcbrown and her hubby took over the dance floor at an event.

While dancing, Mcbrown and her hubby decided to take things to a different level as they passionately smooched on each other in the full glare of the other patrons of the event.

The actress tried whispering something into her hubby’s ear who in turn drew her closer to himself and also told her and spoke some sweet words into her ears

They both burst into a peal of laughter and left the dancefloor to their seats to enjoy the rest of the program.

Mcbrown has never felt shy to show the world how she deeply loves her sweet husband and vice-versa. The two love birds look good together to a fault.

Watch the video below to know more…

