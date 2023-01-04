- Advertisement -

The Baby Mama of YOLO Star Cyril Eyram has come at Asantewaa once again. We all know that the 2 have not been on good terms over duping.

In the latest development, Cyril’s Baby Mama, Eyram has allegedly threatened to release the nude videos of TikTok Star Asantewaa amid their beef.

This move by Eyram is intended to disgrace the Kumawood and socialite over claims that she duped her over billions of cedis.

Earlier yesterday, a screenshot believed to be a conversation between Eyram and one of her friends also went rife on the internet adding more chaos to the already existing beef.

During the conversation, Eyram claimed that she had Asantewaa’s nudes in her custody.

She additionally alleged in the screenshot that Asantewaa aborted a pregnancy after she took seed for popular dance and entertainer Dancegod Lloyd.

In reaction to this, Asantewaa who had a conversation with one of her worried friends about the whole brouhaha categorically stated that the depressing allegation levelled against her are fake.



In a screenshot shared on the page of Adwoatutugyaguu, the brand influencer claimed that she has never recorded herself while naked.

She firmly stated that her nudes are not available on the internet or in anyone’s custody as rumoured and as such, the trending reports should be discarded.

Talking about her alleged abortion saga, Asantewaa denied ever dating Dancegod Lloyd whether secretly or in the open.

