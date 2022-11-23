- Advertisement -

Medikal and Fella Makafui are now back together after weeks of causing panic amongst their fans that they are no more together.

Recall that about two weeks ago, Fella Makafui dropped a cryptic message on her Twitter page which gave social media users a hint that all is not well between her and the singer.

She sparked rumours when she tweeted about how she was about to make the hardest decision ever in her life.

After Fella’s tweet, Medikal also shared a post on his Snapchat to chide wives who are arrogant in their marriages.

According to the rapper, wives must be submissive, respectful, stressed free and appreciative.

A new video that has popped up suggests that the two power couples are now back together.

Citing the video, Fella can be seen with joy and humility serving Medikal fufu who was patiently sitting at the dining table waiting for his meal.

Some social media users have opined that the video is just for the media because according to news on the streets, they are still fighting behind the scenes because of the singer’s consistent cheating.

