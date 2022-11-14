Following Hajia4Real’s shocking arrest, a year-old prophecy from the camp of Prophet Kobena Assan has resurfaced and currently trending on the local digital space.

According to the man of God, he has information beforehand that Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui are in the fraud business.

He proceeded to issue a stern warning to them to quit their illegal businesses as soon as possible because they will experience an unfortunate end.

According to the Prophet, failure to quit their fraudulent activities will lead to their downfall. He added that even what they’ll eat will become a problem if they don’t stop scamming people.

Even before this, many Ghanaians have suspected Medikal to be in the fraud business because of the opulent lifestyle he lives on the internet.

They say he’s using music as a front to divert attention from his true source of income which is the fraud business.

Alot of social media users and fan of the power couple have advised them to take heed to the man of God’s words because just like the predicament which has befallen on Hajia4Real, the same might happen to them.

Meanwhile, reports that went rife on the internet last week suggested that Medikal and Fella have dissolved their marriage just after two years of their union.

The cause of the divorce is currently unknown and yet to be uncovered after the rumours are true.