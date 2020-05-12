- Advertisement -

In the wake of the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus which has been declared as a global pandemic by the world health organisation, a lot of jobs have been forced to cut down the number of workers to save cost while others are to run shifts just to minimize the spread of the disease.

Over the last few days, the Ghanaian media landscape comprising of both radio and TV have been met with several resignations and termination of contracts by some staff.

Several know faces in the media industry took to social media to announce the bad news to their followers

When some of these popular presenters gave reasons for their sack and resignations, a lot of questions where asked as to whether some jobs are worth dying for if this is how they are likely to be treated in future.

Well in this article, we take a look at some popular eight(8) radio and television presenters who have lost jobs in this COVID-19 period in Ghana.

In no particular order the list are as follows;

1. Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku

Naa Ashakor last week took to social media to announce to the whole world that her contract has been terminated by her employers which is the Multimedia Group Limited. Her termination comes barely 3 years since she resigned from EIB network to join the Multimedia family.

2. Caroline Sampson

Listeners of Y 107.9FM we believe never saw this coming when a few days ago precisely on 8th May 2020 Caroline in a tweet also revealed that contract with YFM has also come to an end.

She explained that her employers Global Media Alliance have plans not to renew her contract after working with them for almost a decade.

3. Ms Naa

Another person to part ways with YFM which is been owned by Global Media Alliance is Ms Naa who has been the host of their morning show.

According to what we know, Ms Naa contract with the Accra based FM station has expired and she decided to move on.

4. Joel Orleans

The YFM presenter, who has declined other offers from other radio stations to be with the Accra Mall based station, finally ended his working relationship with the Global Media Alliance managed outfit.

He also disclosed that his employers failed to extend his contract and added that he was very sad to leave the FM station.

5. Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD)

The presenter and Fashion designer joined EIB’s Starr FM in 2015 after resigning from Radio Gold where he had worked for a long number of years.

Sources reveal he left following the stations inability to pay him for some number of months.

6. Jon Germain

Presenter Jon Germain after 5 years and 9 months with the media house been run by Bola Ray also tendered in his resignation.

He did not state his reason for departure but it is believed his decision is also EIB’s inability to pay its workers.

7. DJ Vyrusky

The official DJ to dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale also tended his resignation to the EIB network after working with them for some years.

Though he has also not come out to tell the actual reason for leaving EIB, we believe it’s because of the money crisis they are currently going through.

8. Blaque boi

He was among the top TV presenters who started GhOne TV before charterhouse sold it to EIB.

After the exchange of hands at the TV station, he focused on his YFM job but has currently lost his job at the station.