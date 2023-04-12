- Advertisement -

Mariam Nabatanzi was sold into marriage at 12 and gave birth to a set of twins a year later. Three more sets of twins followed – along with five sets of triplets and five sets of quadruplets.

Nabatanzi gave birth to 44 kids by age 40 – and only once to a single child. Doctors have told the woman from Uganda she has a rare medical condition that no family planning method can help.

READ ALSO: Woman who didn’t realize she was pregnant gives birth on the toilet (Video)

She was told she had unusually large ovaries that released multiple eggs at once — a condition called hyperovulation.



The mom who now holds the world record for the most children has been warned by doctors that she could suffer severe health problems if she stops giving birth.



Apparently, the woman from Uganda, East Africa, has given birth to four sets of twins, five sets of triplets, and five sets of quadruplets.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Husband abandons his wife and baby at the hospital because she gave birth to another girl