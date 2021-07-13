- Advertisement -

It appears Moesha Boduong, the former Ghanaian socialite turned born again a few weeks ago is going through unimaginable psychological trauma after giving her life to Christ.

The former Slay Queen was restrained by 4 strong men after she tried to commit suicide by jumping off the roof of a building.

SEE ALSO: Agogo: 6 Men arrested for inserting a stick into the anus of a 16-year-old suspected thief

Speaking to the boys who rescued her, she claims she did terrible things when she was in the world including supplying young girls to married men for sex, enticing men for wealth and properties, etc.

Moesha Boduong also said she smokes wee, sniff cocaine, and did a lot of terrible things when she was not a Christian.

The young Christian who was rescued from committing suicide cautioned her former colleagues in the Slay Queen business to repent because hellfire awaits them.

Moesha Boduong even confessed she has even sold all her cars, house, and properties and donated the money to her church. She now uses Trotro whenever she goes anywhere.

SEE ALSO: Shatta Wale’s alleged cousin threatens to expose Michy

Watch the video of when she was rescued and her confessions below

Many Christians are wondering how and whatever the pastor told her to push her over the edge to even attempt suicide. Obviously, being born again shouldn’t be painful but full of joy. Many believe the pastor needs to be questioned.